BRE vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, European Cricket League T10 2022, March 17, 5:30 PM IST

BRE vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Brescia and Tunbridge Wells: In the fifth match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket League T10 2022, Brescia will be playing against Tunbridge Wells. Cartama Oval will host the match on March 17, Thursday.

Brescia didn’t enjoy a good outing in the league stage of Group C. The team succeeded in winning just two of their five league matches. However, they bounced back in the playoffs and confirmed a place in the Championship week by winning the final against Carlton by nine wickets.

Tunbridge Wells dominated Group A right from the beginning of the tournament. Wells won four league matches while losing just one to occupy second place in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Brescia and Tunbridge Wells; here is everything you need to know:

BRE vs TW Telecast Details

Brescia vs Tunbridge Wells game will not be telecast in India.

BRE vs TW Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRE vs TW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Cartama at 5:30 pm IST on March 17, Thursday.

BRE vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Basharat Ali

Vice-captain: Christian Davis

Suggested Playing XI for BRE vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Yasir Nawaz

Batters: Christian Davis, Babar Hussain, Alex Williams, Allan McLean

Allrounders: Ali Raza Islam, Dave Smith

Bowlers: Matt Barker, Bailey Wightman, Bashar Khan, Basharat Ali

BRE vs TW Probable XIs

Brescia: Babar Hussain, Yasir Nawaz (wk), Ali Raza Islam, Imad Khan, Ahsan Akbar, Ahmadullah Safi, Basharat Ali, Qalab Sajjad (c), Naveed Chaudhary, Bashar Khan, Shadnan Khan

Tunbridge Wells: Liam Buttery, Alex Williams, Chris Williams, Viraj Bhatia, Allan McLean, Christian Davis, Hugo Williams, Dave Smith, Will Stickler, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker

