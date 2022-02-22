BRE vs ZTB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 match, February 22, 03:30 PM IST

BRE vs ZTB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Brescia and Zeytinburnu Zafer: In the seventh match of the European Cricket League T10 2022, Brescia will battle it out against Zeytinburnu Zafer. Group C fixture will be hosted at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 03:30 PM IST on February 22, Tuesday. Both the teams started the tournament on a dismal note and will hope for redemption on Tuesday.

Brescia faced Cluj and Olten in their first two games. Both the games didn’t go as per the plan for as they recorded defeat by one run and four wickets, respectively. Brescia should look towards adding a good middle-order batter to their side who can play some good shots to collect quick runs.

Zeytinburnu Zafer lost their first two games at the hands of Prague CC Kings and Olten by ten wickets. Zafer need to make some serious changes in their batting.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Brescia CC and Zeytinburnu Zafer; here is everything you need to know:

BRE vs ZTB Telecast

BRE vs ZTB match will not be telecast in India.

BRE vs ZTB Live Streaming

The Brescia vs Zeytinburnu Zafer game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BRE vs ZTB Match Details

The Brescia vs Zeytinburnu Zafer contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 03:30 PM IST on February 22, Tuesday.

BRE vs ZTB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Imad Khan

Vice-Captain- Ahmet Dursak

Suggested Playing XI for BRE vs ZTB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mehmet Onur Sert, Imad Khan

Batters: Ahmet Dursak, Shadnan Khan, Babar Hussain

All-rounders: Ali Cetin, Qulb Sajjad, Ali Raza Islam

Bowlers: Gokhan Alta, Imran Naveed, Ahmadullah Safi

BRE vs ZTB Probable XIs:

Brescia: Naveed Chaudhary, Shadnan Khan, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammaad, Ahsan Akbar, Imad Khan, Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Ahmadullah Safi, Qulb Sajjad, Ali Raza Islam

Zeytinburnu Zafer: Mehmet Onur Sert, Ahmet Dursak, Ulutuna Tunahan, Ghani Turkmenoglu, Ali Cetin, Qalander Abbas, Dawood Surkhi, Gokhan Alta, Tunahan Turan, Sami Ozbek, Rashid Mullahzada

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here