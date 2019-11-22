Breast Cancer Survivors Felicitated During Pink Ball Test in Kolkata

On the historic day of India's first ever Pink ball Day-Night Test Match at Eden Gardens, Global Cancer Trust made a unique attempt to bring smiles to breast cancer survivors.
On Friday during the break, 20 breast cancer survivors who have battled this disease, were felicitated by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and CAB Secretary Avishek Dalmiya.
Speaking on this special occasion, Dr Vikash K Agarwal, Eminent Oncologist and Chairman of Global Cancer Trust commented, “It is a matter of great prestige that breast cancer survivors are being felicitated on this monumental day in Indian cricketing history by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal in front of so many spectators at Eden Gardens.
"It is a once in a lifetime moment that will surely be etched in their and our memories. We would like to extend our heartiest gratitude to Mr. Sourav Ganguly from BCCI and Mr. Abhishek Dalmiya from Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for bringing joy to the lives of the survivors. We could not have asked for anything better.”
Cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman and the first Bangladesh team which played Test against India, were present during the occasion.
