Stumps

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22 - 26 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

106 (30.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

174/3 (46.0)

India lead by 68 runs
Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

312/1 (87.0)

Australia lead by 72 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England

353 (124.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

144/4 (51.0)

New Zealand trail by 209 runs
Live

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Super League - Match 24, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 22 November, 2019

1ST INN

Team Abu Dhabi *

23/1 (3.0)

Team Abu Dhabi
v/s
Karnataka Tuskers
Karnataka Tuskers

Toss won by Team Abu Dhabi (decided to bat)

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: BAN VS IND

BAN BAN
IND IND

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

Breast Cancer Survivors Felicitated During Pink Ball Test in Kolkata

On the day of India's first ever Pink ball Day-Night Test Match, Global Cancer Trust made a unique attempt to bring smiles to breast cancer survivors.

Cricketnext Staff |November 22, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
On the historic day of India's first ever Pink ball Day-Night Test Match at Eden Gardens, Global Cancer Trust made a unique attempt to bring smiles to breast cancer survivors.

On Friday during the break, 20 breast cancer survivors who have battled this disease, were felicitated by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and CAB Secretary Avishek Dalmiya.

Speaking on this special occasion, Dr Vikash K Agarwal, Eminent Oncologist and Chairman of Global Cancer Trust commented, “It is a matter of great prestige that breast cancer survivors are being felicitated on this monumental day in Indian cricketing history by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal in front of so many spectators at Eden Gardens.

"It is a once in a lifetime moment that will surely be etched in their and our memories. We would like to extend our heartiest gratitude to Mr. Sourav Ganguly from BCCI and Mr. Abhishek Dalmiya from Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for bringing joy to the lives of the survivors. We could not have asked for anything better.”

Cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman and the first Bangladesh team which played Test against India, were present during the occasion.

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
