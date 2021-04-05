- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Breather for BCCI as 15 Wankhede Groundstaff Test Negative for Covid-19
Mumbai has seen a spike in the number of Covid cases with Sunday alone seeing over 11,000 cases. The entire country reported over 1 lakh cases on Sunday.
- IANS
- Updated: April 5, 2021, 5:07 PM IST
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), despite the city witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, on Monday breathed a sigh of relief after 15 members of the groundstaff at the Wankhede Stadium tested negative for Covid-19.
They have been put in the Wankhede Stadium bubble while the two persons who had tested positive last week have been placed under home quarantine, a source in the MCA told IANS on Monday.
“The two members of the groundstaff who had tested positive last week have been placed under home quarantine. The reports of the other 15 staff at the Wankhede Stadium have, however, returned negative. We are yet to receive a copy of the final report though. Those 15 members of the groundstaff will stay at the Wankhede Stadium only,” an official of the Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed with IANS.
While practice is on at the other stadia like the BKC in Bandra and the MCA Stadium in Kandivali, all the Indian Premier League matches will be played at the Wankhede Stadium.
The official had earlier told IANS that the association has 40 groundstaff.
“There are no problems in the other two venues where the teams are practicing. Other than Axar Patel and the two members of the groundstaff who had tested positive, there have been no problems,” added the official.
The Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium, which has also seen some pre-tournament practice sessions, however, does not come under the purview of MCA.
Mumbai has seen a spike in the number of Covid cases with Sunday alone seeing over 11,000 cases. The entire country reported over 1 lakh cases on Sunday.
The previous edition of IPL in 2020 had to be conducted in the UAE due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule