Brendan Taylor's Wife Mugged Outside Home in Harare

1) Just had an alarming situation outside my house, I was waiting for my wife's return in my driveway. I started hearing her screaming about 100m from my gate, she was getting mugged by 4 armed men. I ran outside and they sped away in red Honda Fit.
— Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) May 14, 2019
2) Fortunately she only lost her handbag and it could of been a lot worse. People are getting desperate, be vigilant when entering your property and try keep off the roads after dark. With all this load shedding we're easy targets.
— Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) May 14, 2019
The right-handed batsman has played 188 ODIs and 28 Tests for Zimbabwe till now, in which he has scored 6,156 and 1,840 runs respectively.
First Published: May 16, 2019, 2:00 PM IST