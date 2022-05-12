Brendon McCullum Appointed as Head Coach of England Men's Test Team

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been appointed as England Men’s Test Head Coach. The England and Cricket Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released an official statement on Thursday to confirm the development.

“McCullum will be in place to start his role for next month’s LV= Insurance three-match Test series against New Zealand, which gets underway at Lord’s from 2 June, subject to obtaining the necessary work visa," the statement read.

“The ECB’s selection panel of Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison, Managing Director of England’s Men’s Cricket Rob Key, Strategic Adviser Andrew Strauss and Performance Director Mo Bobat unanimously agreed that he was the outstanding candidate for the role, having impressed during the competitive interview process," it added.

McCullum is currently in India, working as head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. He had previously coached Trinbago Knight Riders to the 2020 Caribbean Premier League title

“I’d like to say how pleased I am to be given this opportunity to positively contribute to England’s Test cricket set-up and move the team forward into a more successful era," McCullum was quoted as saying by the ECB in the statement.

“In taking this role on, I am acutely aware of the significant challenges the team faces at present, and I strongly believe in my ability to help the team emerge as a stronger force once we’ve confronted them head-on.

“Ben Stokes is the perfect character to inspire change around him, and I look forward to working closely with him to build a successful unit around us," he added.

England director of cricket Rob Key has welcomed McCullum on board. He said, “We are delighted to confirm Brendon as England Men’s Test Head Coach. It has been a real privilege to get to know him and understand his views and vision for the game. I believe his appointment will be good for England’s Test team."

“He has a recent history of changing cricket culture and environments for the better, and I believe he is the person to do that for England’s red-ball cricket.

“We were incredibly fortunate to have a seriously strong list of quality candidates for the post, with Brendon demonstrating he was our number one choice," Key added.

McCullum had an exemplary playing career that saw him earn 101 Test caps and was Test captain of the Black Caps from 2012 to his international retirement in 2016.

