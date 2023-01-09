Brendon McCullum Watches Son Riley Play Under-19 Tournament From Grass Banks; Pic Goes Viral

There is a picture that is going viral on social media. It shows England’s high-profile coach and New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum enjoying an under-19 match alongside his wife. In-fact, he was watching his son in action.

Riley McCullum, his son featured in nation’s under-19 T20 tourney on Monday, scoring 48 runs in Northern Districts’ loss to Wellington. Besides top scoring for ND, he also accounted for a catch. Not a bad outing if your parents are in attendance. Now McCullum’s would not only like his son to match his reputation, but also exceed his.

“Playing for Northern Districts, Riley top scored with 48 in Northern District’s five-wicket loss to Wellington on Sunday. On Monday, McCullum took a catch and a wicket, then was dismissed by Zac Cumming for 14 as ND beat Otago by five wickets, chasing 162," Stuff.co.NZ report stated.

Brendon McCullum, brother Nathan and father Stu all emerged through Otago’s ranks but Riley plays for Northern Districts after the family moved north to Matamata, Waikato.

Brendon McCullum and his wife watching their son play National U19 tournament. pic.twitter.com/b9SbciXD1l— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 9, 2023

“It’s always been something that I want to do. I still tell him to this day, whenever he says ‘I don’t want to go away and work’, I’m like ‘you’re literally doing what I want to do for the rest of my life’,” Riley was quoted as saying when he was asked about his relationship with his father.

“He’s always telling me to not worry about it too much. If you don’t score runs, the runs will come,” said Riley.

McCullum has not only established his image as a player who changed the way cricket was watched thanks to his ton in the very first IPL match back in 2008, he also changed the way the game is being played. Being the England coach, he brought in some sweeping changes now known as the ‘Bazball.’ It was this Bazball which made sure that England had lost just one Test since the summer of 2022. That’s when he joined the setup. And now back home after helping England clean sweep Pakistan, McCullum is quite happy to watch his son play from those grass banks.

Nevertheless, Riley is not the only ‘star’ kid in the young ranks. He was given company by the sons of several former Kiwi cricketers such as Former test opener Craig Cumming’s sons Jacob and Zac who are playing for Otago. The side is captained by Thomas O’Connor, son of former test swing bowler Shayne.

“It would have been one more at the tournament, too, had Craig McMillan’s son Mitch not been injured," the report stated further.

