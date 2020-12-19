Brett Lee Shares 'Standout Memory' of Bowling to Sachin Tendulkar

Lee got Tendulkar out a record 14 times. The Australian paceman talked about a particular match to talk about their fierce rivalry. This was an ODI game from the 2008 CB series in Australia when Lee was smacked for three consecutive boundaries by Tendulkar.

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee was one of the most feared fast bowlers of his time. Lee had many interesting duels with the top batsmen of that era. He recently recalled the on-field rivalry he shared with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. On-field rivalry is not new in sports and Tendulkar shared a notable few during his international playing career. Lee went back a few years to unfold the epic battle with the Master Blaster.

During a recent interview with Mid-day, the Aussie pacer shared how he got Tendulkar out a few times but the Indian batsman would come back to hit him for boundaries and punish him. Brett Lee is one of the few bowlers who had achieved great success bowling to Tendulkar. Lee got Tendulkar out a record 14 times. The Australian paceman talked about a particular match to talk about their fierce rivalry. This was an ODI game from the 2008 CB series in Australia when Lee was smacked for three consecutive boundaries by Tendulkar.

“There were a couple of occasions where I got Sachin out. But there’s also a game in Sydney, where I bowled at around 165 kmph and he just smacked me for a four. It was an off-drive for four. I was like ‘Wow! This guy is an absolute legend’,” Lee said.

Not just Lee, Tendulkar was known for his duels with two other Australian greats – Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne. In spite of the competitiveness, many sportsmen become great friends in real life mostly because of the mutual respect for each other’s craft and talent. Lee was quick to point out the respect he and Tendulkar shared through all the years. Lee remembered when he was in India and Tendulkar asked him to join for dinner. “Those little things might not have meant as much to him as they did to me. I was a guy coming through, getting to know him better. I’m so lucky that we both got to form an amazing friendship. We respected each other too which was important,” Lee added.