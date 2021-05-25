Brett Lee Was Quick, But He Was Quicker: Michael Clarke On The Fastest Bowler He Ever Faced

Michael Clarke face several fast bowlers during his long career and the cricketer, who went onto become a master Aussie batsman, has finally revealed that one bowler who was just too fast for him. Yes, you guessed it right it was Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar. Although he had the likes of Shaun Tait and Breet Lee in his own side but it was the Rawalpindi Express who really pushed him to the limit.

“Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest I have faced. He could bowl 160. Different type of bowler who could bowl quick for three overs. Flintoff was quick for 12 overs. Lee was quick. Shoaib was quicker. Shaun Tait, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie were fast. But Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest,” Clarke said on the Uncensored Podcast.

Only yesterday Clarke revealed that he saw how Australian legend Shane Warne used to smoke ahead of play. He suspected that he had to resort to smoking to deal with the constant media limelight.

“He would always leave the things happening off the field, off the field. Generally, Warnie would have a smoke as he was walking onto the ground. He will try to hide it somewhere. And when he finished his smoke and put it out, he knew that it was game time. He crossed that line and whatever he had going off the field, he would leave it there, go and do his stuff on the field and when he came back, he knew it was still going to be there,” Clarke said on the Uncensored Podcast

Shane Warne became one of the most talked after Australian cricketer. Be it his affairs with women or his drug issues which made him skip the 2003 World Cup, the spin master found ways to keep himself in the news. He will be considered one among the best to don the baggy green with him taking 708 wickets in 145 matches for the Aussies.

