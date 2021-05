BRG vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 14, 04:30 pm IST

BRG vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Brno Rangers and Bohemian CC:The third quarter-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Prague will be played between Brno Rangers and Bohemian CC at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Friday, May 14 at 04:30 pm IST. Both Brno Rangers and Bohemian CC have experienced contrasting fortunes in the league thus far.

Brno Rangers have been unbeatable in the tournament as they are sitting at the top of the points table with six wins from eight games. Their two league games were abandoned due to rain. Brno Rangers will be entering the contest against Bohemian CC after beating Prague CC Rooks by 23 runs in their last match.

Bohemian CC, on the other hand, are languishing at the second-last spot in Group A points table after winning just two games out of their eight league fixtures. In their last encounter, they lost against Brno Raiders by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Brno Rangers and Bohemian CC,here is everything you need to know:

BRG vs BCC Telecast

The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India.

BRG vs BCC Live Streaming

The match between BRG vs BCC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRG vs BCC Match Details

The third quarter-final of ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Brno Rangers and Bohemian CC at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 04:30 pm IST on May 14, Friday.

BRG vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dylan Steyn

Vice-Captain: S Saqib Mukhtar

Suggested Playing XI for BRG vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jan Hoffmann, Muhammad Zubair

Batsmen: Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, S Saqib Mukhtar

All-rounders: Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Rahat Ali

Bowlers: Sandeep Tiwari, Ali Waqar, Saurabh Kakaria

BRG vs BCC Probable XIs:

Brno Rangers: Dylan Steyn (c), Ali Kashif, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Rahat Ali, Naveed Ahmed, Kudzai, Chomusora, Saeed Rosul, Sandeep Tiwari, Sony Mitra, Jan Hoffmann (wk), Sitaram Prabhukhot

Bohemian CC: Muhammad Zubair (wk), S Saqib Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Muhammad Usman, Javed Iqbal (c), Ravindra Singh Bist, Sazib Bhuiyan, Abul Farhad, Waseem Sardar Khan, Ali Waqar, Saurabh Kakaria

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here