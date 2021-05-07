BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECB T10 Prague League match, May 7 04:30 pm IST

BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Brno Rangers and Prague Barbarians Vandals:In the 19th league match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Prague league, Brno Raiders will take on Prague Barbarians Vandals. The match will kick-start at 4:30 pm IST on Friday and will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground.

Interestingly, it would be the second match of the day for both sides and fatigue could play a crucial role in the outcome of the game.The Rangers lead the Group B points table, with two wins from as many games and would aim to win both their encounters on Friday to consolidate their position at the top.

On the other hand, Prague Barbarians Vandals are placed at the second spot, just below their opponent. PBV have played three matches so far this season and won two of them. In their previous encounter, they were hammered by 32 runs at the hands of Brno Rangers.

Ahead of the match between Brno Rangers and Prague Barbarians Vandals; here is everything you need to know:

BRG vs PBV Telecast

Not televised in India

BRG vs PBV Live Streaming

The match between BRG vs PBV is available to be streamed live on Fan code.

BRG vs PBV Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 7 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 04:30 pm (IST).

BRG vs PBV captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi

Vice-Captain: Divyendra Singh

BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh

Batsmen: Sahil Grover, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif

All-rounders: Sabawoon Davizi, Pankaj Pundir, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Rahat Ali

Bowlers: Piyush Kumar, Amritpal Rai, Somsuvro Basu

BRG vs PBV probable playing XI:

Brno Rangers: Dylan Steyn (C), Ali Kashif, Sony Mitra (WK), Rahat Ali, Jan Hoffmann, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kania Lal, Kudzai Chomusora, Somsuvro Basu, Sandeep Tiwari, Zain Tariq.

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Divyendra Singh (C & WK), Sabawoon Davizi, Pradeep Gangappa, Amritpal Rai, Andrew Sim, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Sahil Grover, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Yashwantha Salian, Pankaj Pundir, Piyush Kumar.

