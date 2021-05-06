- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's ECS T10-Prague, May 6 6:30 PM IST
Check here BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's ECS T10-Prague Match 16. Also check the schedule of Brno Rangers and Prague Barbarians Vandals
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 1:20 PM IST
BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 16 between Brno Rangers and Prague Barbarians Vandals: In match 16 of the ECS T10-Prague, Brno Rangers (BRG) will square off against Prague Barbarian Vandals (PBV) at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Vandals are dominating Group B after winning two matches they have played so far in the tournament. Meanwhile, the Rangers will be playing their second game of the season only hours after playing United CC (scheduled at 4:30 pm IST). However, they come into the tournament after defeating the Brno Raiders in the grand final of the ECN Czech Super Series Final last year.
Temperature will hover around 11 -12 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with 53 percent humidity and 23 percent precipitation.
With the tournament progressing, the pitch at Vinor Cricket Ground is troubling several teams. In contrasting results, few sides rake up more than 130 runs, while others managed less than 90 on the same track. However, it still remains an interesting wicket to bat on for both batting first and chasing teams.
The ECS T10-Prague BRG vs PBV game is scheduled to start at 6:30pmIST.
BRG vs PBV Live Streaming
All matches of ECS T10- Prague can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.
BRG vs PBV Match Details
The match will be played on Thursday, May 6 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague. The game will start at 6:30 PM IST.
BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Divyendra Singh
Vice-captain: Muralidhara Vandrasi
Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh
Batsmen: Dylan Steyn, Vikram Padigala, Sahil Grover
All-rounders: Sabawoon Davizi, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Ali Kashif
Bowlers: Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Sandeep Tiwari, Somsuvro Basu
BRG vs PBV Probable XIs
Brno Rangers: Somesekhar Banerjee, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Ushan Gunathilake (WK), Vikram Padigala, Naveed Ahmed (C), Dylan Steyn, Sandeep Tiwari, Somsuvro Basu, Rahat Ali, Ali Kashif, Jan Hoffmann
Prague Barbarians Vandals: Divyendra Singh (C, WK), Sabawoon Davizi, Pradeep Gangappa, Sagar Madhireddy, Yashwantha Salian, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Sahil Grover, Uday Gali, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Andrew Sim
