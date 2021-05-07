BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Prague 2021, May 7 4:30 pm IST Friday

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Prague 2021, May 7 4:30 pm IST Friday
Check here BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague League match between Brno Rangers vs Prague Barbarians Vandals. Also, check the schedule of the Brno Rangers vs Prague Barbarians Vandals match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 2:15 PM IST
BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Brno Rangers and Prague Barbarians Vandals:In the 19th league match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Prague league, Brno Raiders will take on Prague Barbarians Vandals. The match will kick-start at 4:30 pm IST on Friday and will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground.
Interestingly, it would be the second match of the day for both sides and fatigue could play a crucial role in the outcome of the game.The Rangers lead the Group B points table, with two wins from as many games and would aim to win both their encounters on Friday to consolidate their position at the top.
On the other hand, Prague Barbarians Vandals are placed at the second spot, just below their opponent. PBV have played three matches so far this season and won two of them. In their previous encounter, they were hammered by 32 runs at the hands of Brno Rangers.
Ahead of the match between Brno Rangers and Prague Barbarians Vandals; here is everything you need to know:
BRG vs PBV Telecast
Not televised in India
BRG vs PBV Live Streaming
The match between BRG vs PBV is available to be streamed live on Fan code.
BRG vs PBV Match Details
The match will be played on Friday, May 7 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 04:30 pm (IST).
BRG vs PBV captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Sabawoon Davizi
Vice-Captain: Divyendra Singh
BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh
Batsmen: Sahil Grover, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif
All-rounders: Sabawoon Davizi, Pankaj Pundir, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Rahat Ali
Bowlers: Piyush Kumar, Amritpal Rai, Somsuvro Basu
BRG vs PBV probable playing XI:
Brno Rangers: Dylan Steyn (C), Ali Kashif, Sony Mitra (WK), Rahat Ali, Jan Hoffmann, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kania Lal, Kudzai Chomusora, Somsuvro Basu, Sandeep Tiwari, Zain Tariq.
Prague Barbarians Vandals: Divyendra Singh (C & WK), Sabawoon Davizi, Pradeep Gangappa, Amritpal Rai, Andrew Sim, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Sahil Grover, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Yashwantha Salian, Pankaj Pundir, Piyush Kumar.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking