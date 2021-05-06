BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain Tips, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10 Prague, May 6 6:30 PM IST Brno Rangers vs Prague Barbarians Vandals

BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 16 between Brno Rangers and Prague Barbarians Vandals: In match 16 of the ECS T10-Prague, Brno Rangers (BRG) will square off against Prague Barbarian Vandals (PBV) at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Vandals are dominating Group B after winning two matches they have played so far in the tournament. Meanwhile, the Rangers will be playing their second game of the season only hours after playing United CC (scheduled at 4:30 pm IST). However, they come into the tournament after defeating the Brno Raiders in the grand final of the ECN Czech Super Series Final last year.

Temperature will hover around 11 -12 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with 53 percent humidity and 23 percent precipitation.

With the tournament progressing, the pitch at Vinor Cricket Ground is troubling several teams. In contrasting results, few sides rake up more than 130 runs, while others managed less than 90 on the same track. However, it still remains an interesting wicket to bat on for both batting first and chasing teams.

The ECS T10-Prague BRG vs PBV game is scheduled to start at 6:30pmIST.

BRG vs PBV Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10- Prague can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

BRG vs PBV Match Details

BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Divyendra Singh

Vice-captain: Muralidhara Vandrasi

Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh

Batsmen: Dylan Steyn, Vikram Padigala, Sahil Grover

All-rounders: Sabawoon Davizi, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Ali Kashif

Bowlers: Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Sandeep Tiwari, Somsuvro Basu

BRG vs PBV Probable XIs

Brno Rangers: Somesekhar Banerjee, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Ushan Gunathilake (WK), Vikram Padigala, Naveed Ahmed (C), Dylan Steyn, Sandeep Tiwari, Somsuvro Basu, Rahat Ali, Ali Kashif, Jan Hoffmann

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Divyendra Singh (C, WK), Sabawoon Davizi, Pradeep Gangappa, Sagar Madhireddy, Yashwantha Salian, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Sahil Grover, Uday Gali, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Andrew Sim

