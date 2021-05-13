BRG vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 13, 04:30 pm IST

BRG vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Brno Rangers and Prague Spartans Vanguards:Brno Rangers and Prague Spartans Vanguards will be up against each other in the 39th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Prague league. The match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Thursday, May 13 at 04:30 pm IST.

Brno Rangers are enjoying a dream run in the ECS T10 Prague League as they have been unbeatable in the tournament thus far.Rangers have won all six of their League games and are proudly placed at the top position in the Group B points table. In their last match, Brno Rangers managed to defeat Prague CC Rooks by 23 runs.

Prague Spartans Vanguards are also experiencing a decent ride in the ongoing league as they have won five out of their seven league games. They are sitting at third spot in Group B points table with ten points under their belt. In their last encounter, Prague Spartans Vanguards defeated United CC by 34 runs.

Ahead of the match between Brno Rangers and Prague Spartans Vanguards; here is everything you need to know:

BRG vs PSV Telecast

The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India

BRG vs PSV Live Streaming

The match between BRG vs PSV is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRG vs PSV Match Details

The 39th match of ECS T10 Prague 2021 between Brno Rangers and Prague Spartans Vanguards will be played on Thursday, May 13 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 04:30 pm IST.

BRG vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shobhit Bhatia

Vice-Captain: Neeraj Tyagi

Suggested Playing XI for BRG vs PSV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shobhit Bhatia, Jan Hoffmann

Batsmen: Kranthi Venkataswamy, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif

All-rounders: Satyajit Sengupta, Neeraj Tyagi, Rahat Ali

Bowlers: Naveed Ahmed, Sandeep Tiwari, Shanmugham Ravi

BRG vs PSV Probable XIs:

Brno Rangers: Ali Kashif, Dylan Steyn (c), Jan Hoffmann (wk), Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Naveed Ahmed, Rahat Ali, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Rasul, Sandeep Tiwari, Sony Mitra, Sitaram Prabhukhot

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Satyajit Sengupta, Shobhit Bhatia, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Dheeraj Thakur, Shanmugham Ravi, Neeraj Tyagi (c), Karthik Ekambaram, Varun Mehta (wk), Vignesh Kumar, Ashutosh Arya

