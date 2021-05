BRG vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 8, 02:30 pm IST

BRG vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Brno Rangers and United CC:Brno Rangers will lock horns against United CC for the second time in the ongoing ECS T10 Prague 2021 tournament. They will be up against each other in the 22nd match of the league at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Saturday, May 8 from 02:30 pm IST. The last encounter between BRG and UCC saw Brno Rangers outplaying the United CC by seven runs.

Both teams are experiencing different rides in the league. Brno Rangers have been unbeatable in the league thus far as they have won all their last four encounters. United CC, on the other hand, have succumbed to a torrid outing as they lost their first matches, on a trot.

The team finally returned to winning ways as they won their last encounter against Prague CC Rook by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Brno Rangers and United CC; here is everything you need to know:

BRG vs UCC Telecast

The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India

BRG vs UCC Live Streaming

The match between BRG vs UCC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRG vs UCC Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 8 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will start at 02:30 pm IST.

BRG vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ayush Sharma

Vice-Captain: Dylan Steyn

Suggested Playing XI for BRG vs UCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jan Hoffmann

Batsmen: Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Shyamal Joshi

All-rounders: Ayush Sharma, Piyushsingh Baghel, Pramod Bagauly, Rahat Ali

Bowlers: Mustafa Nawab, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Somsuvro Basu

BRG vs UCC Probable XIs:

Brno Rangers: Dylan Steyn(c), Ali Kashif, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Rahat Ali, Naveed Ahmed, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Rasul, Sandeep Tiwari, Somsuvro Basu, Jan Hoffmann(wk), Zain Tariq

United CC: Pramod Bagauly(c), Shyamal Joshi, Amit Pangarkar, Neelesh Pandit, Chetan Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Abhimanyu Singh(wk), Ayush Sharma, Piyushsingh Baghel, Manish Singh, Ritesh Khanna

