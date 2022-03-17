BRI vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, European Cricket League T10 2022 Championship Week March 17, 4:30 PM IST

BRI vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Brigade and Alby Zalmi: Brigade will face Alby Zalmi in the 14th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 Champions Week, on Thursday, March 17. The game will be played at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama and will kick off at 4:30 pm IST.

Both sides will be playing their second match of the Championship Week on Thursday. Brigade, square off against Brescia CC earlier today at 2:30 pm IST. The team finished second in Group B, won their previous match against Royal Tigers by seven wickets. They will aim to continue that momentum in these fixtures as well.

On the other hand, Alby Zalmi, who endured a weak run in the league stage, but defeated MSC Frankfurt in the final of Group D to qualify for the next stage. They will have to be on their toes and put up a good fight to see themselves as top qualifiers.

Ahead of the match between Brigade and Alby Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

BRI vs ALZ Telecast

Brigade vs Alby Zalmi game will not be telecast in India.

BRI vs ALZ Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRI vs ALZ Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama at 4:30 pm IST on Thursday, March 17.

BRI vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Iftikhar Hussain-I

Vice-captain: Azam Khalil

Suggested Playing XI for BRI vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Zabihullah Niazy

Batters: Adam McDaid, Ziakhan Alozai, David Murdock, Simon Olphert

Allrounders: Azam Khalil, Ryan MacBeth, Iftikhar Hussain-I

Bowlers: Taj Hussain, David Barr, Faseeh Choudhary

BRI vs ALZ Probable XIs

Alby Zalmi: Rahel Khan (C), Azam Khalil, Ziakhan Alozai, Zabihullah Niazy (WK), Taj Hussain, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Saad Nawaz, Sami Khalil, Tas Qureshi, Basir Sahebi, Faseeh Choudhary

Brigade: David Barr, David Murdock, Adam McDaid, Simon Olphert, Iftikhar Hussain-l, Jack Hall, Nick Gray, Ewan Wilson, Ryan Barr, Ryan MacBeth, Oisin Reynolds

