BRI vs BICA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 match, August 25, 12:30 PM IST

BRI vs BICA dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between Britannia CC and Berlin International Cricket Academy August 25, 12:30 PM IST

BRI vs BICA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between Britannia CC and Berlin International Cricket Academy:

Britannia CC will go head-to-head against Berlin International Cricket Academy in the 33rd and 34th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Dresden. Both the matches will be played at the Britannia CC eV in Dresden on August 25, Wednesday at 12:30 PM IST and 06:30 pm IST respectively.

Britannia CC are currently second in the Group B points table with three wins and as many losses. The team has almost confirmed a berth for themselves in the second stage of the competition. Back-to-back wins against USC Magdeburg by 75 and 72 runs respectively have boosted the team’s confidence and they will be hoping to end the group stage on a winning note.

Berlin International Cricket Academy, on the other hand, are sitting at third place in the points table with two wins and as many losses from four league games. After having a dismal start to their campaign, the team defeated USC Magdeburg by ten wickets and eight wickets respectively to find their winning rhythm.

Ahead of the match between Britannia CC and Berlin International Cricket Academy; here is everything you need to know:

BRI vs BICA Telecast

The Britannia CC vs Berlin International Cricket Academy match will not be broadcasted in India.

BRI vs BICA Live Streaming

The match between BRI and BICA will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BRI vs BICA Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Dresden 2021 will be played between Britannia CC and Berlin International Cricket Academy at the Britannia CC eV in Dresden on August 25, Wednesday at 12:30 PM IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

BRI vs BICA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Faisal Khan

Vice-Captain- Rohit Singh

Suggested Playing XI for BRI vs BICA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sagar Kataria

Batsmen: Richard O’Grady, Vishal Panjwani, Chanti Pasupuleti, Ravi Vanukuri

All-rounders: Rohit Singh, Faisal Khan, Sandan Chintanippu

Bowlers: Waleed Ahmed, Waqas Virk, Chandu Nagasai

BRI vs BICA Probable XIs:

Britannia CC: Vishal Panjwani, Sagar Kataria, Kashif Mahmood, Rohit Singh (c), Faisal Khan, Waqas Virk, Richard O’Grady, Himanshu Himansh, Arjun Reddy, Kumar Ghosh, Waleed Ahmed

Berlin International Cricket Academy: Sagar Jariwala, Kuldeep Singh, Mitul Patel, Arun Kumar (c), Amar Shankrappa, Chandu Nagasai, Vaibhav Patil, Sandan Chintanippu, Chanti Pasupuleti, Abhi Panchal, Ravi Vanukuri

