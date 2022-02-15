BRI vs BJA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For European Cricket League T10 2022 Match 10, February 15, 9:30 pm IST

BRI vs BJA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match 10 between Brigade and Bjorvika: Brigade (BRI) will face Bjorvika (BJA) in the 10th match of the European Cricket League T10 2022. The Group B fixture will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Tuesday, February 15.

Both Group B sides won and lost a game each from two games and as many points to their name so far. But BJA-team are currently placed a spot above at third due to better net-run-rate, while BRI are at the fourth spot on points table.

Notably, both sides are coming into this contest on the back of victories in their previous matches. Brigade won against Indo-Bulgarian, while Bjorvika secured their first victory by defeating Zagreb Sokol last time out.

The BRI vs BJA match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 pm IST and fans can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

BRI vs BJA Group A Match 10 Telecast

The BRI vs BJA match will not be telecast in India.

BRI vs BJA Group A Match 10 Live Streaming

The game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRI vs BJA Group A Match 10 Match Details

The match will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday, February 15. The game will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

BRI vs BJA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Graeme McCarter

Vice-Captain: Khurram Shahzad

Suggested Playing XI for BRI vs BJA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Usman Haider

Batters: Muhammad Afzaal, Sufyan Saleem, Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain

Allrounders: Ryan Barr, Muhammad Ayaz Bhatti

Bowlers: Farkh Rasool, Graeme McCarter, Ryan MacBeth, Khurram Shahzad

BRI vs BJA Probable XIs

Brigade: David Barr, David Murdock, Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain, Jack Hall, Ewan Wilson, Oisin Reynolds, Graeme McCarter, Nick Gray, Ryan Barr, Ryan MacBeth

Bjorvika: Syed Waseem Abbas, Zahid Ashraf, Sufyan Saleem, Mohammad Waheed Anjum, Muhammad Ayaz Bhatti, Farkh Rasool, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Qamar Ejaz, Muhammad Afzaal, Usman Haider, Malik Usman-Arif

