BRI vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's European Cricket League Match, February 14 5:30 PM IST

BRI vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s European Cricket league match between Indo-Bulgarian and Indo-Bulgarian: Brigade face Indo-Bulgarian in the third fixture of group B in the European Cricket League (ECL) on February 14, from 5:30 PM IST onwards, live from the Cartama Oval. In the ECL T10 action, Brigade play their second clash of the day, giving them the edge as the side understands the conditions at the Oval.

However, Brigade does face an experienced Indo-Bulgarian side who have played numerous matches in this format of the sport, making them the favourites entering the clash. The wicket at the Cartama Oval has seen over 100 runs being scored and can be a batter’s day if played well. An interesting clash is scheduled and fans here can check the BRI vs INB Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

BRI vs INB Telecast

The European Cricket League matches will not be telecast in India.

BRI vs INB Live Streaming

The match between BRI vs INB will be live-streamed online on the FanCode.

BRI vs INB Match Details

The match between BRI vs INB will be played on Monday, February 14, at Cartama Oval. The game will start at 5:30 PM (IST).

BRI vs INB Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks

Captain: Prakash Mishra

Vice-Captain: Ryan Macbeth

BRI vs INB Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Suraj Negi

Batters: Gagandeep Singh, Rohit Singh, David Murdock, David Barr

Allrounders: Prakash Mishra, Nick Gray, Rohit Dhiman

Bowlers: Ryan MacBeth, Graeme McCarter, Hristo Lakov

Brigade vs Indo-Bulgarian probable XIs

Brigade Predicted Starting line-up: David Barr, David Murdock, Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain, Jack Hall, Ewan Wilson, Nick Gray, Ryan Barr, Ryan MacBeth, Oisin Reynolds, Graeme McCarter

Indo-Bulgarian FC Predicted Starting line-up: Suraj Negi, Gagandeep Singh, Rohit Singh, Sid Kulkarni, Chris Webster, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Rohan Patel, Hristo Lakov, Jamie Batten, Deepak Duhan

