BRI vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Dresden 2021, August 21 12:30 pm IST

BRI vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 Match between Britannia CC vs USG Chemnitz: In the 21st and 22nd match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Dresden 2021, Britannia CC will be up against the USG Chemnitz on Saturday, August 21 at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden. The first match between BRI and USGC is slated to kick off at 12:30 pm today while the second encounter is scheduled to take place at 02:30 pm (IST).

Britannia and Chemnitz are starting their campaign today in the ECS T10 Dresden and both sides will look for a positive start by winning both games. In the previous edition of the league, Britannia had a sensation run as they finished the tournament as joint winners.

On the other hand, Chemnitz was not able to qualify for the knockout round of the event last time around after winning just three out of their eight games at the Group stage.

Date, time, venue, telecast – here is all you need to know about today’s ECS T10 Dresden match:

BRI vs USGC Telecast

The match between BRI vs USGC is not televised in India

BRI vs USGC Live Streaming

The match between BRI vs USGC can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and ECN YouTube channel.

BRI vs USGC Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 21 at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden. The BRI vs USGC match will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

BRI vs USGC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Vishal Panjwani

Vice-captain: Adith Narayanan

BRI vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nizamul Islam

Batsmen: Gaurav Lohia, Vishal Panjwani, Karthik Manga, Ananthu Ajikumar

All-rounders: Abdul Andar, Janpreet Singh

Bowlers: Abdul Andar, Adith Narayanan, Waqas Virk, Waleed Ahmed, Kumar Shouradhya

BRI vs USGC probable playing XI

Britannia CC Predicted Playing XI: Gaurav Lohia, Waleed Ahmed, Vishal Panjwani, Faisal Qasim, Janpreet Singh, Kumar Shouradhya, MD Nizamul Islam, Rohit Singh, Sagar Kataria, Himanshu Himansh, Waqas Virk

USG Chemnitz Predicted Playing XI: Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Samad Stanikzai, Karthik Manga, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Abdul Andar, Ananthu Ajikumar, Gopinath Manoharan, Varun Soraganvi, Arul Rubesh

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here