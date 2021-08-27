BRI vs VIK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 2nd quarterfinal match, August 27, 02:30 PM IST

BRI vs VIK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Dresden 2021 between Britannia CC and FC Viktoria 89:

Britannia CC (BRI) will cross swords with FC Viktoria 89 (VIK) in the second quarterfinal of the ECS T10 Dresden 2021 tournament on Friday, August 27. The crucial match will be hosted at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden at 02:30 PM IST.

Defending champions Britannia CC have been one of the most consistent teams in the ongoing ECS T10 tournament. The team secured a spot in the quarterfinal after featuring in eight matches, winning five and losing two this season. With 11 points from eight games, Rohit Singh-led side finished second in the Group B points table.

On the other hand, FC Viktoria 89 secured their quarterfinal berth by performing reasonably well in the group stage. They too have played the same number of matches and mirror the wins as their opponents. However, Zeeshan Sahi-led lost three games so far, and sit at the third spot in the Group A standings.

The reigning champions are the favourites to win this game, as they have excelled in both departments of the game so far in the tournament. While, FC Viktoria will have nerves heading into the quarterfinal clash, and they need to play out of their skins to beat BRI.

Ahead of the match between Britannia CC and FC Viktoria 89; here is everything you need to know:

BRI vs VIK 2nd quarterfinal Telecast

The 2nd quarterfinal match will not be broadcasted in India.

BRI vs VIK 2nd quarterfinal Live Streaming

The 2nd quarterfinal match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

BRI vs VIK Match Details

The 2nd quarterfinal of the ECS T10 Dresden 2021 will be played between BRI and VIK at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Friday, August 27, at 02:30 PM IST.

BRI vs VIK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Singh

Vice-Captain: Akhil Garje

Suggested Playing XI for BRI vs VIK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: MD Nizamul Islam

Batsmen: Akhil Garje, Richard O’Grady, Vishal Panjwani

All-rounders: Faisal Qasim, Rohit Singh, Zahid Mahmood

Bowlers: Ehsan Latif, Juno Varghese, Waleed Ahmed, Waqas Virk

BRI vs VIK Probable XIs:

Britannia CC: Sanish Goyal, Richard O’Grady, Waqas Virk, Rohit Singh (C), Kashif Mahmood, MD Nizamul Islam (WK), Waleed Ahmed, Faisal Qasim, Himanshu Himansh, Vishal Panjwani, Arjun Reddy

FC Viktoria 89: Akhil Garje, Usman Hadi, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Sahi (C), Ehsan Latif, Zamir Haider, Arjun Nagathankandy, Harsha Gopireddy, Juno Varghese, Rohit Unnithan (WK), Tojo Thomas

