BRI vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For European Cricket League T10 2022, February 16, 5:30 PM IST

BRI vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Brigade and Zagreb Sokol: Zagreb Sokol will fight a battle against Brigade in the 13th match of the European Cricket League. Sokol and Brigade have had completely different journeys in the tournament. Brigade are currently atop the Group B points table while Zagreb Sokol are languishing at the rock-bottom.

Brigade started the T10 league with a loss against Griffins by 53 runs. However, the team quickly made amends and they are now on a three-match winning streak. Brigade’s last game against Bjorvika was a high-scoring thriller as they secured a victory in the last over.

While Brigade will be high on confidence, Zagreb Sokol are still searching for their first victory. They are yet to open their account in the points table as they have lost all their three games. Batters have been the biggest disappointment for the team and they need to make improvements quickly to stay relevant.

Ahead of the match between Brigade and Zagreb Sokol; here is everything you need to know:

BRI vs ZAS Telecast

BRI vs ZAS match will not be telecast in India.

BRI vs ZAS Live Streaming

The Brigade vs Zagreb Sokol game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRI vs ZAS Match Details

The Brigade vs Zagreb Sokol contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 05:30 PM IST on February 16, Wednesday.

BRI vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Iftikhar Hussain

Vice-captain: Dan Lazarides

Suggested Playing XI for BRI vs ZAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: David Barr

Batters: Dan Lazarides, Iftikhar Hussain, Adam McDaid

All-rounders: Jared Newton, Ryan Barr, Arpit Shukla

Bowlers: Ryan MacBeth, MD Shaikat, Graeme McCarter, Wasal Kamal

BRI vs ZAS Probable XIs

Brigade: Andrew Britton(c), David Barr, Iftikhar Hussain, Graeme McCarter, Nick Gray, Ryan MacBeth, Simon Olphert(wk), Oisín Reynolds, Adam McDaid, Ryan Barr, David Murdock

Zagreb Sokol: MD Shaikat, Wasal Kamal, Ornob Masum, Jared Newton, Dan Lazarides©, Nils Gornall, Sohail Ahmad, Sam Houghton, Arpit Shukla, Ahammad Ullah, Mark Davies(wk)

