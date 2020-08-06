Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

139/2 (49.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Brian Lara Denies Testing Positive for COVID-19, Seeks End to Rumours

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has denied rumours about him testing positive for coronavirus, saying it was a "false" information.

IANS |August 6, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
Brian Lara Denies Testing Positive for COVID-19, Seeks End to Rumours

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has denied rumours about him testing positive for coronavirus, saying it was a "false" information.

Rumours were making rounds on social media with many posts stating that the legendary West Indies batsman has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

However, Lara clarified that he did get tested for the virus and the result came out negative.

He further asked people not to use the pandemic as a tool for spreading negativity.

ALSO READ: One Jamaica Tallawahs Player Tests Coronavirus Positive, Two Others Also Forced Out of CPL Due to Exposure

"Hi everyone, I have read all the circulating rumours regarding me testing positive for the coronavirus and it is important I clarify the facts. Not only is this information false, but it is also detrimental to spread such panic in a community already feeling the distress of the COVID situation," Lara said in an Instagram post.

"While you haven't personally affected me, what causes concern is that spread of wrongful information is careless and causes unnecessary worry amongst a lot of people that would have been in my circle. This virus isn't something we should be using in a negative manner to create sensationalism. I hope and pray that all of us remain safe because as is noticeable COVID 19 is going nowhere in the near future," he added.

View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone, I have read all the circulating rumours regarding me testing positive for the coronavirus and it is important I clarify the facts. Not only is this information false, it is also detrimental to spread such panic in a community already feeling the distress of the covid situation. While you haven’t personally affected me, what causes concern is that spread of wrongful information is careless and causes unnecessary worry amongst a lot of people that would have been in my circle. This virus isn’t something we should be using in a negative manner to create sensationalism. I hope and pray that all of us remain safe because as is noticeable covid 19 is going nowhere in the near future. #stopthepanic #staysafe #lookafteryourownself

A post shared by Brian Lara (@brianlaraofficial) on

Over 7 lakh people across the world have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19.

brian laraWest Indies

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more