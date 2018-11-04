Brian Lara Hails Prithvi Shaw’s ‘Mental Strength’, Says Must Embrace Australian Challenge

Loading...
Lara also said that Shaw, who scored a century on his Test debut against West Indies looked “solid” when he saw him play.
“Any youngster looking to do well in Australia has to embrace the challenge,” Lara said. “If you look at someone like Prithvi for instance — everyone is already talking about how he is going to do on bouncier wickets. He has the inner mental strength that holds a player in good stead. Your technique will adapt to the conditions if you are mentally strong, without that, you'll fail.
“I saw Shaw batting against the West Indies quicks who were bowling at speeds in excess of 140 and he looked pretty solid. That said, if he doesn't have a good tour Down Under, doesn't mean he won't have a good career.”
Lara also praised Indian captain Virat Kohli, and spoke about how his endurance is a big part of his game. “It looks like he is never going to experience fatigue. And if he does run out of steam, he can always take a break, like he has done with the T20 series against West Indies.
“His numbers are mainly because of his focus. He's not shying away from any challenge. And that's important for any young player. A player like that, with his passion and commitment, has shown that he can excel at things outside his comfort zone.”
West Indies lost the ODI series against India 3-1, and will be looking to bounce back in the three match T20I series which begins on November 4.
First Published: November 4, 2018, 2:16 PM IST