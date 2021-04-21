Brian Lara Has This Take on MS Dhoni’s Poor Form with the Willow

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was one of the most-talked-about franchises in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Super Kings experienced a torrid run in the tournament as they finished at the seventh spot in the points table with six wins from 14 games. The skipper MS Dhoni also seemed rusty with the willow as in 14 matches, he could score only 200 runs at a strike rate of 116.27.

After an underwhelming season last year, CSK scripted a memorable comeback in IPL 2021 as they have won two out of their three league games. However, something that hasn’t changed is the poor form of Dhoni. Despite trying hard, the skipper has failed to contribute to the team as in two innings, he scored 0 and 18 runs.While many cricket analysts and fans are concerned regarding the form of the former Indian skipper, West Indies legend Brian Lara believes that Dhoni shouldn’t concentrate too much on his batting.

Despite being 40-year-old, the Ranchi-born is still the best wicketkeeper and has the smartest cricketing brain. Dhoni has been helping CSK win with his good tactical decisions as a captain and is also not making any mistakes with the gloves. Thus, Lara feels that even if Dhoni won’t perform with the willow, it won’t affect CSK much as they have a deep batting line-up.

“I don’t think they should be asking for too much effort from MS Dhoni with the bat.Dhoni can take some rest. Look at Sam Curran, who is in great form. He comes in and hits from ball one straightaway,” Lara said on Star Sports.

Further, the West Indies legend added that Dhoni is an inspirational leader and he can help CSK win the matches with his brilliant captaincy.

