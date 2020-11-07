Brian Lara Reveals Bowler That he Would Not Have Liked to Face from Current Era

Former West Indies skipper Brian lara was all praise for Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, and said that would never have liked to face him. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, he said, he would have preferred to face the Indian attack comprising Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath and Manoj Prabhakar instead.

“I think I would’ve preferred facing Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath and Manoj Prabhakar rather than Bumrah (laughs),” Lara told Hindustan Times.

“But yes, the challenge would have been exceptional. You know, back in my day you had someone like Makhaya Ntini, who had a similar sort of angle to his delivery. So, there can be some comparisons to people I played against. I know I would not have backed away,” Lara added.

Bumrah, this year has 27 wickets in 14 matches and is the holder of the Puprle cap. Lara went on to say that Bumrah along with Jofra Archer could be counted as the best in any era of cricket.

“Bumrah and Archer could stand up and be counted in any era of cricket. Whether they were playing in the 2000s, 90s, 80s or even the 70s, they would be up there. And I am not belittling anyone from the past. But these two would be in the echelons of fast bowling in any era I have watched, played in, or am still watching,” Lara said.

He also threw light on why Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are so successful in the Tests. “Why Bumrah and Shami are so successful is because they bowl Test match lengths in T20s. You don’t see them overdoing the slower balls. They look to hit the seam, hit the stumps. Or they try to get the edge of the bat, bowl sharp and short balls and get batsmen in trouble. So, switching to Test cricket against Australia will be a very easy task for them,” Lara added.