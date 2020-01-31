Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IND IN NZ, 5 T20I SERIES, 2020 4th T20I, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, 31 January, 2020

2ND INN

India

165/8 (20.0)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

165/7 (20.0)

Match Tied
Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

293 (119.5)

Sri Lanka need 251 runs to win, MIN. 56.0 Overs Left Today
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Quarter Final 4, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 31 January, 2020

1ST INN

Afghanistan Under-19 *

169/8 (44.3)

Afghanistan Under-19
v/s
Pakistan Under-19
Pakistan Under-19

Toss won by Afghanistan Under-19 (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Qualifier, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 31 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Sixers

142/7 (20.0)

Sydney Sixers
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

50/5 (9.0)

Melbourne Stars need 93 runs in 66 balls at 8.45 rpo

Brian Lara Set to Appear in Bushfire Cricket Bash

Former big players are throwing in their weight to support the Bushfire Cricket Bash fundraising match on February 8. This time around, it's the turn of West Indies legend Brian Lara, who is all set to play in the match, according to Australia.com.au. The southpaw joins Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan great Wasim Akram on the playing roster

Cricketnext Staff |January 31, 2020, 2:38 PM IST
Earlier in the month Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh were announced as non-playing coaches for the charity match, which will raise money to assist those impacted by Australia’s devastating bushfires.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash will be a curtain-raiser to the BBL final and will be played at either the MCG, the SCG or Adelaide Oval.

Australian men's team greats Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin and Mike Hussey have also joined the cause along with current female stars Elyse Villani and Grace Harris as well as teenage batting sensation Phoebe Litchfield, who shot to prominence in this summer's Rebel WBBL with the Sydney Thunder.

Players: Shane Warne (c), Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Brad Fittler, Brad Haddin, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Justin Langer, Luke Hodge, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Phoebe Litchfield, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram (More to be announced)

Coaches: Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh

brian laraBushfire Cricket Bashsachin tendulkar

