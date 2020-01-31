Former big players are throwing in their weight to support the Bushfire Cricket Bash fundraising match on February 8. This time around, it's the turn of West Indies legend Brian Lara, who is all set to play in the match, according to Australia.com.au. The southpaw joins Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan great Wasim Akram on the playing roster
Brian Lara Set to Appear in Bushfire Cricket Bash
