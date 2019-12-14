Brian Lara, Smriti Mandhana Give Their Backing to Women’s National Cricket Tournament for The Blind
West Indies legend Brian Lara was at the launch of the inaugural Samarthanam Women’s National Cricket Tournament for Blind 2019 on Saturday Dcember 14th, to be organized in New Delhi from the 16th to 19th of December.
Brian Lara, Smriti Mandhana Give Their Backing to Women’s National Cricket Tournament for The Blind
West Indies legend Brian Lara was at the launch of the inaugural Samarthanam Women’s National Cricket Tournament for Blind 2019 on Saturday Dcember 14th, to be organized in New Delhi from the 16th to 19th of December.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings