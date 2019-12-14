Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Brian Lara, Smriti Mandhana Give Their Backing to Women’s National Cricket Tournament for The Blind

West Indies legend Brian Lara was at the launch of the inaugural Samarthanam Women’s National Cricket Tournament for Blind 2019 on Saturday Dcember 14th, to be organized in New Delhi from the 16th to 19th of December.

Cricketnext Staff |December 14, 2019, 9:50 PM IST
Lara was roped in by the Cricket Association of the Blind in India along with the Samarthanam Trust, which is organizing the tournament to equality and parity. The tournament's cause is also being championed by one of India's leading woman cricketers Smriti Mandhana.

"Disability should not be a considered a hindrance to achieving one’s goals. I thoroughly appreciate this fantastic initiative taken by CABI and Samarthanam Trust in India and I am convinced that if such strong stakeholders come together around the world, then there is no reason why blind cricket will not see a growth world over. Such competitions will also provide a platform to such talented women and empower them.” Lara said at the event.

“Women’s cricket was in the pipeline for the last 10 years as we believe they have equal rights to play. After Samarthanam was given full responsibility of CABI in 2010, we immediately started acting upon the idea and we are extremely proud that we could implement that dream finally,” Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Founder and Managing Trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and President, CABI added.

