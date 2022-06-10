Bribe, Death Threat & Lunch Worth 1.5 Cr: Rot Runs Deep in Uttarakhand Cricket

A News 9 Sports investigation has found numerous financial irregularities in Cricket Association of Uttarakhand which includes bills worth lakhs on stuff like bananas and water bottles even as the daily wages of players got reduced to hundred rupees. The report came out hours after the state’s humungous defeat to Mumbai by 725 runs—a world record, and documented an alleged scam in team selection and the way the association was run.

Moreover, it exposed Mahim Varma who has used loopholes to the full acting as secretary and joint secretary on the same day. It must be mentioned that the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand is being run by five key officials: Jot Singh Gunsola (President), Sanjay Rawat (Vice-President), Mahim Verma (Secretary), Anvish Verma (Joint Secretary), Prithvi Singh Negi (Treasurer) and a sixth individual, Deepak Mehra, was voted in as a member of the Apex Council.

With Daily Allowance Reduced to Hundred Rupees, Uttarakhand Players Faced Harassment Hours Before Ranji Quarterfinal

The investigation exposes how Mahim Varma, who is the secretary, also makes decisions as Joint Secretary with several official communique pointing out the massive irregularities hiding in plain sight.

“In addition, a letter dated September 1, 2019 is signed by Mahim Verma in the capacity of Secretary, CAU and appointing one-time BCCI media manager and former bureaucrat Amrit Mathur as an advisor to the board. And on the same date, in the capacity of Joint Secretary, Mahim Verma named Rahil Valson, son of former 1983 World Cup member Sunil Valson, as Coordinator, Cricket Operations for the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy,” the News 9 report stated.

With funds not coming by for players, the report also shows how the present coach got paid 31 lakh despite his experience being limited to six first class matches. The investigation also showed a lunch being held for Board members which was worth Rs 1.5 Crore. Moreover, it has also shed light on an alleged scam in team selections with worthy talent sitting on the bench. Several parents chose to maintain anonymity, but one Mr Sethi went on record alleging this as a ‘total racket.’ He said his son Arya had to sit out for 29 successive games on the bench.

Arya played three first-class matches for Uttarakhand during the 2019-20 season before the COVID outbreak. His father alleges that despite Arya scoring well in the local leagues and qualifying matches, he sat on the bench for 29 consecutive matches because of preferential treatment, which has amounted to ‘mental harassment’.

“In December 2021, Sethi lodged a complaint with the Dehradun police over alleged death threats to his son. “It is a total racket, and Mahim Verma is the biggest culprit,” he alleged. “This is not just about financial irregularities and bribes and inaction from the authorities, this is about mental and physical abuse. A total of 173 complaints have been lodged against the state association, from Dehradun and Haridwar and other places, but somehow the CAU manages to sweep the matter under the carpet with their political and financial clout. The current coach is getting Rs 31 lakhs based on the experience of just six first-class matches. There are appointments made on friendships and back-hand dealings. The rot runs so deep, it is shocking and saddening.”

Furthermore, Uttarakhand skipper Jay Bista said that he never took team selection matters into his hands, but acknowledges that other players before him and in the current Uttarakhand setup have spoken about such instances.

