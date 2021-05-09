'Bring on the Next Season' - Jaydev Unadkat Fired Up Despite Selection Snub

CRICKETNEXT

A record 67 wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20, leading Saurashtra to their maiden title win, and yet no place in the India Test side or even the reserves.

A record 67 wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20, leading Saurashtra to their maiden title win, and yet no place in the India Test side or even the reserves. Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has had a rough time when it comes to selections, but he is not giving up just yet. Unadkat is not a part of the India squad announced for the tour of England, which led to many questioning the selection, or lack of it. Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh was among those who questioned the decision.

“What else does @JUnadkat need to do to get into the Indian test squad. It’s perplexing to see him being ignored again and again despite great performances year after year at the FC level,” Ganesh had posted on Twitter.

Unadkat responded, saying “Your concern motivates me even more! Bring on the next season”

Another user too questioned the selection, pointing to Unadkat’s numbers.

“Feel for @JUnadkat to miss out on the England tour in the reserve list after doing so well in Ranji Trophy in the last couple of years & leading Saurashtra into the victory. 67 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 13.24 in 2019-20 season but not in the reserve list.”

Unadkat responded in a cheeky and sarcastic manner.

India have a strong pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav making the main squad. Three pacers – Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla and Prasidh Krishna – have been chosen as reserves/net bowlers. Krishna later turned COVID-19 positive, putting his travel plans in jeopardy.

Unadkat has played 89 forst-class matches for 327 wickets at an average of 23.21. It includes twenty 5-wicket hauls and five 10-wicket match hauls. Unadkat has played one Test – in 2010 in South Africa where he bowled 26 overs for 101 runs without any wickets.

