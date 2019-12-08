Brisbane Heat Defeat Adelaide Strikers to Clinch Women's Big Bash League Title

Brisbane Heat clinched the Rebel Women's Big Bash League title after defeating the Adelaide Strikers by six wickets on Sunday, in what was a dominant performance overall.
After being set a target of 162 runs in the final of the WBBL, Heat got off to a flying start as the openers gathered 27 runs in the first three overs. However, their resistance was cut short when Tahlia McGrath ended Maddy Green's (11) stint at the crease.
Sammy-Jo Johnson and Beth Mooney then went on to add 27 runs for the second wicket. Johnson hit 27 runs in just 11 balls including four sixes in Sophie Devine's over before handing her an easy return catch.
Devine dismissed Johnson in the fifth over, with the Heat needing 108 from 90 to win.
Beth Mooney then along with Jess Jonassen (33) added 67 runs for the third wicket. Jonassen was caught in the deep after a carefully conservative knock.
Grace Harris soon followed Jonassen as her stint at the crease was ended by McGrath in the 16th over.
But Mooney and Laura Harris ensured their side didn't suffer any more hiccups and chased down the target with 11 balls remaining.
Earlier, the Strikers posted a total of 161/7 in their allotted 20 overs. The team suffered a bad start as they lost Devine (5) in the second over.
Suzie Bates and McGrath stitched a 59-run stand for the second wicket. McGrath played a quick knock of 33 runs off 20 balls before getting out in the eighth over.
Strikers kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 93/5.
Amanda Wellington half-century revived Strikers' hopes as the team posted a respectable total after 20 overs.
Beth Mooney was named as the Player of the match for her match-winning half-century in the final.
