Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: WI VS IND

live
WI WI
IND IND

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Brisbane Heat Defeat Adelaide Strikers to Clinch Women's Big Bash League Title

Beth Mooney was named as the Player of the match for her match-winning half-century in the final. ​

Cricketnext Staff |December 8, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
Brisbane Heat Defeat Adelaide Strikers to Clinch Women's Big Bash League Title

Brisbane Heat clinched the Rebel Women's Big Bash League title after defeating the Adelaide Strikers by six wickets on Sunday, in what was a dominant performance overall.

After being set a target of 162 runs in the final of the WBBL, Heat got off to a flying start as the openers gathered 27 runs in the first three overs. However, their resistance was cut short when Tahlia McGrath ended Maddy Green's (11) stint at the crease.

Sammy-Jo Johnson and Beth Mooney then went on to add 27 runs for the second wicket. Johnson hit 27 runs in just 11 balls including four sixes in Sophie Devine's over before handing her an easy return catch.

Devine dismissed Johnson in the fifth over, with the Heat needing 108 from 90 to win.

Beth Mooney then along with Jess Jonassen (33) added 67 runs for the third wicket. Jonassen was caught in the deep after a carefully conservative knock.

Grace Harris soon followed Jonassen as her stint at the crease was ended by McGrath in the 16th over.

But Mooney and Laura Harris ensured their side didn't suffer any more hiccups and chased down the target with 11 balls remaining.

Earlier, the Strikers posted a total of 161/7 in their allotted 20 overs. The team suffered a bad start as they lost Devine (5) in the second over.

Suzie Bates and McGrath stitched a 59-run stand for the second wicket. McGrath played a quick knock of 33 runs off 20 balls before getting out in the eighth over.

Strikers kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 93/5.

Amanda Wellington half-century revived Strikers' hopes as the team posted a respectable total after 20 overs.

Beth Mooney was named as the Player of the match for her match-winning half-century in the final.

(With ANI Inputs)

Adelaide StrikersBeth MooneyBrisbane Heatsophie devineWBBL 2019

Related stories

Sophie Devine Named WBBL Player of the Tournament
Cricketnext Staff | December 3, 2019, 12:17 PM IST

Sophie Devine Named WBBL Player of the Tournament

Alex Blackwell Calls Time on Record-breaking Career
Cricketnext Staff | November 28, 2019, 9:57 AM IST

Alex Blackwell Calls Time on Record-breaking Career

Mel Jones Calls for Boards to Work on Scheduling and Create WBBL Window
Cricketnext Staff | November 26, 2019, 1:31 PM IST

Mel Jones Calls for Boards to Work on Scheduling and Create WBBL Window

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Thiruvananthapuram GIS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019

WI v IND
Chennai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more