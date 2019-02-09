Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Brisbane Heat Part Ways With Coach Daniel Vettori

AFP | Updated: February 9, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
Brisbane Heat Part Ways With Coach Daniel Vettori

Twitter/cricket.com.au

Loading...
Brisbane: The Big Bash League's Brisbane Heat were on the lookout for a new coach on Saturday after former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori opted not to renew his contract.

His decision came soon after fellow ex-Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum confirmed that this would be his last season playing for the Heat in the Australian Twenty20 tournament.

Vettori has been coach since 2015 and will end his tenure when the season finishes. The Heat have won their last three games and remain in contention for the semi-finals.

"I have loved my time at Brisbane, firstly as a player and then as coach, and the experience of being part of the growth of the BBL has been personally rewarding," said Vettori.

"I would like to thank the players for their efforts and wish them all the best in their respective careers."

Heat general manager Andrew McShea thanked both Vettori and McCullum for their time with the club.

"It's an end of an era for the Heat with both Brendon McCullum and now Dan leaving our club and we can only express our deepest gratitude to both men for their passion and dedication to the Heat during their time with us," he said.

"We will take this opportunity to review our planning and our structures and look to make a fresh start."
BBLbrendon mccullumBrisbane Heatdaniel vettori
First Published: February 9, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...