Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SA IN IND, 3 T20IS, 2019 2nd T20I, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 18 September, 2019

1ST INN

South Africa *

0/0 (0.0)

South Africa
v/s
India
India

Toss won by India (decided to field)
Live

BAN TRI-NATION T20I SERIES, 2019 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 18 September, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

101/3 (11.5)

Bangladesh
v/s
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: BAN VS ZIM

live
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Chattogram

18 Sep, 201918:00 IST

2nd T20I: SA VS IND

live
SA SA
IND IND

Mohali

18 Sep, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

Brisbane Heat Sign Afghanistan Pair Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman & Zahir Khan

Afghanistan mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has signed up with Brisbane Heat for another season of Big Bash League. His countryman Zahir Khan has also signed with the franchise for his maiden BBL season.

Cricketnext Staff |September 18, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
Brisbane Heat Sign Afghanistan Pair Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman & Zahir Khan

Afghanistan mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has signed up with Brisbane Heat for another season of Big Bash League. His countryman Zahir Khan has also signed with the franchise for his maiden BBL season.

Mujeeb was impressive last season, picking up 12 wickets at an economy of just 6.04, the lowest in the tournament. Mujeeb also has experience of playing in the Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab and the T20 blast in England for Middlesex.

“I had so much fun playing at Brisbane Heat in my first year that I really wanted to return when the opportunity came," Mujeeb was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"They are great guys and I hope we can push for the finals this season."

Zahir, the left-arm wrist spinner, played a big part in Afghanistan's historic Test win over Bangladesh recently. He is currently playing for Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League. He was also picked in the IPL auction last year by Rajasthan Royals but couldn't play due to an injury.

"This is a very exciting thing for me, especially to be joining the team where my good friend Mujeeb played last year. He told me great things about Brisbane Heat, so I am looking forward to this challenge so much," he said.

Heat's coach Darren Lehmann welcomed the duo, saying it was great for the game that players from Afghanistan are rising.

"The new BBL contracting rules this season gave us some flexibility to work with them on any potential commitments around our tournament and we are very happy to have them joining us," he said.

"I think the arrival of Afghanistan in international cricket has been one of the best things to happen to the game in recent years, and it is a real joy to see players like Mujeeb and Zahir grow in stature for their country and show their skills around the world. It’s great that the BBL has played a role in helping with that development with the likes of Mujeeb and now Zahir, joining Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Qais Ahmad in getting starts here."

AfghanistanBrisbane HeatMujeeb Ur RahmanZahir Khan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019

SA v IND
Bengaluru

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more