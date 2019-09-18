Brisbane Heat Sign Afghanistan Pair Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman & Zahir Khan

Afghanistan mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has signed up with Brisbane Heat for another season of Big Bash League. His countryman Zahir Khan has also signed with the franchise for his maiden BBL season.
Mujeeb was impressive last season, picking up 12 wickets at an economy of just 6.04, the lowest in the tournament. Mujeeb also has experience of playing in the Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab and the T20 blast in England for Middlesex.
“I had so much fun playing at Brisbane Heat in my first year that I really wanted to return when the opportunity came," Mujeeb was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"They are great guys and I hope we can push for the finals this season."
"Hi Guys, I'm very excited to have signed for a second season at @HeatBBL - can't wait - see you soon!" @BBL pic.twitter.com/aZwLegidSP— Mujee R 88 (@Mujeeb_R88) September 18, 2019
Zahir, the left-arm wrist spinner, played a big part in Afghanistan's historic Test win over Bangladesh recently. He is currently playing for Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League. He was also picked in the IPL auction last year by Rajasthan Royals but couldn't play due to an injury.
"This is a very exciting thing for me, especially to be joining the team where my good friend Mujeeb played last year. He told me great things about Brisbane Heat, so I am looking forward to this challenge so much," he said.
Heat's coach Darren Lehmann welcomed the duo, saying it was great for the game that players from Afghanistan are rising.
"The new BBL contracting rules this season gave us some flexibility to work with them on any potential commitments around our tournament and we are very happy to have them joining us," he said.
"I think the arrival of Afghanistan in international cricket has been one of the best things to happen to the game in recent years, and it is a real joy to see players like Mujeeb and Zahir grow in stature for their country and show their skills around the world. It’s great that the BBL has played a role in helping with that development with the likes of Mujeeb and now Zahir, joining Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Qais Ahmad in getting starts here."
