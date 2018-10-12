Brisbane Heat Sign Afghanistan Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for Big Bash League

Loading...
"Mujeeb is a rare talent and we're delighted he is going to play in the BBL for the first time. From what we have seen so far at International level and in competitions like the IPL and the Vitality T20 Blast in England, he has the skills and maturity to adapt and excel in a variety of conditions.
"He has been successful in the powerplay and closing out an innings, so we will have options to explore depending on the state of the game. At this stage we anticipate having him for the entire BBL which is a bonus," said Heat head coach Daniel Vettori.
The 17-year-old already plays in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab and will add to the Heats' spin arsenal.
After signing, Mujeeb added that it was a dream come true for him.
"Once I played for my country I dreamed of playing in the IPL, county cricket and the Big Bash. I have been able to achieve the first two so this is very exciting for me. I am looking forward to meeting up with everyone at the Heat and playing in Australia," he said.
Mujeeb played 11 matches for KXIP, picking 14 wickets at an average of 20.64 and an economy rate of 6.99 in the 2018 IPL.
First Published: October 12, 2018, 12:28 PM IST