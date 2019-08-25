Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Brisbane Heat Sign Teen Sensation Kerr For WBBL 2019

Cricketnext Staff |August 25, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
Brisbane Heat Sign Teen Sensation Kerr For WBBL 2019

Defending champions of the Women’s Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat have signed New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr for the 2019 season, the club announced on Sunday. This is the team’s first international signing for the season.

"A lot of the White Ferns players have had the chance to play in the WBBL and I know it is highly regarded around the world. Now I have the chance to play and I'm confident it's going to be a great experience." Kerr said.

"I've watched it regularly at home and was seriously impressed at the way the Heat won the title last year," she added.

Kerr has had an impressive international career till now. The 18-year-old made her T20I debut in 2016 and has played 24 matches since then bagging 23 wickets. In the ODI format she holds the record for highest score in the format, when she scored 232 against Ireland in 2018, and smashed Belinda Clark’s long standing record.

"Anyone who has followed cricket would be aware that Amelia is a pretty special talent. We've enjoyed having her with the Queensland Fire squad this week and she demonstrated quite quickly how focused and determined she is," said Heats' coach Ashley Noffke.

"It's exciting to welcome her into our club and we're looking forward to seeing her in action when the season gets underway soon," Noffke concluded.

