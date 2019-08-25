Defending champions of the Women’s Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat have signed New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr for the 2019 season, the club announced on Sunday. This is the team’s first international signing for the season.
"A lot of the White Ferns players have had the chance to play in the WBBL and I know it is highly regarded around the world. Now I have the chance to play and I'm confident it's going to be a great experience." Kerr said.
"I've watched it regularly at home and was seriously impressed at the way the Heat won the title last year," she added.
Our WBBL defending champions have just gotten a whole lot STRONGER 🇳🇿Welcome @WHITE_FERNS teen prodigy, Amelia Kerr! Details 👉 https://t.co/FsGhI5PHBP#BringTheHeat #WBBL05 #WatchMe pic.twitter.com/B0gSQVriKE— Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) August 25, 2019
Our WBBL defending champions have just gotten a whole lot STRONGER 🇳🇿Welcome @WHITE_FERNS teen prodigy, Amelia Kerr! Details 👉 https://t.co/FsGhI5PHBP#BringTheHeat #WBBL05 #WatchMe pic.twitter.com/B0gSQVriKE
Kerr has had an impressive international career till now. The 18-year-old made her T20I debut in 2016 and has played 24 matches since then bagging 23 wickets. In the ODI format she holds the record for highest score in the format, when she scored 232 against Ireland in 2018, and smashed Belinda Clark’s long standing record.
"Anyone who has followed cricket would be aware that Amelia is a pretty special talent. We've enjoyed having her with the Queensland Fire squad this week and she demonstrated quite quickly how focused and determined she is," said Heats' coach Ashley Noffke.
"It's exciting to welcome her into our club and we're looking forward to seeing her in action when the season gets underway soon," Noffke concluded.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Brisbane Heat Sign Teen Sensation Kerr For WBBL 2019
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 22, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
Jemimah Rodrigues Impresses Yorkshire Teammates With Impromptu Concert
Cricketnext Staff | August 22, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
Deepti Sharma Stars With Bat and Ball For Western Storm Against Surrey
Cricketnext Staff | August 11, 2019, 10:39 PM IST
Harmanpreet's Rapid Knock in Vain as Western Storm Register Victory
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 August, 2019
IND v WIKingston, Jamaica All Fixtures
Team Rankings