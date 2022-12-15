Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Big Bash League 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Brisbane Heat had a tough campaign in the Big Bash League last time, managing only three victories from their 14 fixtures. The Melbourne Renegades were the only club to finish below them, with both teams levelling on points.

Both sides would hence be looking to get off to a better start this season to build some early momentum. Despite a forgettable season for the Renegades, Aaron Finch had a decent time with the bat, scoring a total of 386 runs in 11 matches. The Melbourne-based outfit will be hoping that he can produce something special for them in the 2022-23 season as well.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, will be looking to stamp their authority with a victory early in the season. The team from Brisbane didn’t really get going the last term and would be hoping to flip the script this time.

Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades, here is all you need to know.

When will the Big Bash League match Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 15, Thursday.

Where will the Big Bash League match Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades be played?

The Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades fixture will be played at the Cazalys Stadium, Cairns

What time will the Big Bash League match Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades begin?

The match will begin at 01:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League match Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League match Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Possible Starting XI:

Brisbane Heat probable playing XI: Sam Billings, Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Marnus Labuschagne, Max Bryant, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Michael Neser, Sam Heazlett

Melbourne Renegades probable playing XI: Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Andre Russell, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Jack Prestwidge, Will Sutherland, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kane Richardson

