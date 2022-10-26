Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women's Big Bash League 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Brisbane Heat Women will be clashing against Adelaide Strikers Women in their next match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. The encounter between the two sides will be played on October 27, Thursday at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The two teams have had different journeys in the league so far.

Brisbane Heat Women are atop the points table with four wins and one loss. After losing their first game against Sydney Sixers, they redeemed themselves by winning the next four matches. In their most recent game, they defeated Sydney Thunder Women by three runs by scoring 120 runs in 17.2 overs.

Coming to Adelaide Strikers Women, they are occupying fifth place in the standings. The team has collected four points so far with the help of two wins and as many losses. Strikers will also have momentum on their side as they scored a stunning eight-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades in their last game.

When will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) vs the Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 27, Thursday.

Where will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) vs Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) be played?

The match will be conducted at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

What time will the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) vs Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) begin?

The match will begin at 1:40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) vs Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) match?

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) vs Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) match?

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.



BH-W vs AS-W Women’s Big Bash League 2022 Match, the Brisbane Heat Women probable playing XI against the Adelaide Strikers Women: Pooja Vastrakar, Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Voll

BH-W vs AS-W Women’s Big Bash League 2022 Match, Adelaide Strikers Women probable playing XI against the Brisbane Heat Women: Amanda Wellington, Tahlia McGrath (c), Deandra Dottin, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson

