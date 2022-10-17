Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s Big Bash League Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Melbourne Renegades Women will be looking for their second consecutive victory when they clash against the Brisbane Heat Women in the ninth match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. The much-anticipated match between the two sides will take place on Tuesday, October 18, at Ray Mitchell Oval in Mackay.

As things stand, the Brisbane Heat are currently placed fourth in the WBBL points standings with a win and a loss to their name. They were trounced by Sydney Sixers in their opener but came back strong against the Melbourne Stars. Lauren Winfield’s blazing chase and Jess Jonassen’s composed finishing led the Heats to a 9-wicket victory.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades trounced the Adelaide Strikers by four wickets in their opening match. The team easily chased down the paltry 127-run target thanks to a solid knock by skipper Sophie Molineux. She was excellent with the ball as well, finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 23. The Renegades will be on the lookout for another win on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Women’s Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Renegades; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Renegades be played?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Sixers will take place on October 18, Tuesday.

Where will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Sixers be played?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Renegades will be played at Ray Mitchell Oval in Mackay.

What time will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Renegades begin?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Sixers will begin at 10:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades’s Big Bash League match?

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades’s Big Bash League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women’s Big Bash League match?

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.



Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Possible Starting XI:

Brisbane Heat Predicted Starting Line-up: Jess Jonassen (C), Courtney Sippel, Jess Kerr, Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Starting Line-up: Sophie Molineux (C), Shabnim Ismail, Josephine Dooley, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews, Rhiann O’Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte, Harmanpreet Kaur, Courtney Webb, Evelyn Jones

