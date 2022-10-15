Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women's Big Bash League Live Online and on TV

Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women will face-off in the fourth match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. Brisbane Heat are coming into this match after a disappointing loss against Sydney Sixers in the first match of the tournament. Brisbane couldn’t defend the target of 142 runs. Although Brisbane’s Georgia Redmayne scored a fine 49, the rest of the batters couldn’t really get going. Brisbane Heat would want to put that loss behind them and score their first win on Saturday. Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars will be keen to start on a winning note.

The likes of Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey and Sophie Day will play a key role for Melbourne Stars. There is very little to choose between both the teams and the match promises to be a thrilling contest.

Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the WBBL match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women be played?

The WBBL match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be played on October 15, Saturday.

Where will the WBBL match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women be played?

The WBBL match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be played at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Mackay.

What time will the WBBL match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women begin?

The WBBL match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women will begin at 1:35 pm IST, on October 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WBBL match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women?

The WBBL match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WBBL match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women?

The WBBL match between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.



BH-W vs MS-W Probable Playing XI:

BH-W Predicted Playing Line-up: L Kimmince, M Hinkley, E Johnston, DN Wyatt, GM Harris, AC Kerr, G Parsons, G Redmayne, J Jonassen, NM Hancock, CG Sippel

MS-W Predicted Playing Line-up: L Winfield, A Sutherland, A Capsey, L Cripps, O Henry, N Faltum, K Garth, R McKenna, S Moloney, S Day, T Flintoff

