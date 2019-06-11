starts in
Bristol ODI Records - Chasing Teams at Advantage as Sri Lanka Face Bangladesh

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2019, 7:09 AM IST


The County Ground in Bristol, the home of the English county, Gloucestershire, will host its third match (Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka) of the 2019 World Cup on Tuesday, 11th June.

The ground is seeped in history and was bought by W.G. Grace in 1889. Since then it has witnessed some memorable innings and spells by some all-time greats of the game.

The capacity of the ground is approximately 17500 and it has hosted 20 ODIs till date. Bristol made its ODI debut in the 1983 World Cup clash between Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

The highest total registered here is by England – 369 for 9 – against the West Indies in September, 2017 and the venue has witnessed seven 300-plus totals so far. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 92 by England in July 2003 – this remains the lowest total at the venue.

The chasing team has an advantage winning 10 of the 17 matches at Bristol.

Sachin Tendulkar has the highest aggregate at the venue – he has scored 352 runs in 3 innings at an average of 176 at a strike rate of 111.74. His exploits include two hundreds. His 237-run stand with Rahul Dravid against Kenya in the 1999 World Cup remains the highest partnership at Bristol.

Imam-ul-Haq’s 151 against England in May, 2019 is the highest individual score at the venue.

Andrew Flintoff, with 10 wickets, is the highest wicket-taker while Richard Hadlee’s 5-25 in 10.1 overs against Sri Lanka in the 1983 World Cup the best bowling figures at the ground.

