Bristol Weather Today: Cloudy Day With Showers Expected in Bristol on Tuesday

The weather forecast doesn’t portray great news for the fans as they arrive at the County Ground at Bristol to witness Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka in the ICC 2019 World Cup.
According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be cloudy with the possibility of a few showers in the afternoon. Hence, we might come across a slight delay if the weather goes as predicted.
The temperature will be ranging from as low as 9 to 13 degrees throughout the day. The previous game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the venue was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Hence, everyone will have their fingers crossed for the game.
Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka desperately need a win to light up their campaign and the game at Bristol serves an opportunity to both to do exactly that. Sri Lanka will be without the services of Nuwan Pradeep who has been ruled out of the fixture.
