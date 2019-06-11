starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 18:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Nottingham

Thu, 13 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Bristol Weather Today: Cloudy Day With Showers Expected in Bristol on Tuesday

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2019, 8:11 AM IST
Bristol Weather Today: Cloudy Day With Showers Expected in Bristol on Tuesday

The weather forecast doesn’t portray great news for the fans as they arrive at the County Ground at Bristol to witness Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka in the ICC 2019 World Cup.

According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be cloudy with the possibility of a few showers in the afternoon. Hence, we might come across a slight delay if the weather goes as predicted.

The temperature will be ranging from as low as 9 to 13 degrees throughout the day. The previous game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the venue was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Hence, everyone will have their fingers crossed for the game.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka desperately need a win to light up their campaign and the game at Bristol serves an opportunity to both to do exactly that. Sri Lanka will be without the services of Nuwan Pradeep who has been ruled out of the fixture.

Bangladesh vs Sri LankaBristolbristol weather todayCounty Groundicc world cup 2019
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019

SL v BAN
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019

NZ v IND
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
IND IND
2 2 0 0 4
4
AUS AUS
3 2 1 0 4
5
WI WI
3 1 1 0 3
6
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
7
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
4 0 3 0 1
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more