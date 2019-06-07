starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 11:PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

County Ground, Bristol

Fri, 07 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 12:ENG VS BAN

upcoming
ENG ENG
BAN BAN

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 08 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 13:AFG VS NZ

upcoming
AFG AFG
NZ NZ

The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Sat, 08 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 14:IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval, London

Sun, 09 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Bristol Weather Today| Gloomy Day Predicted In Bristol on Friday

Cricketnext Staff |June 7, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
Bristol Weather Today| Gloomy Day Predicted In Bristol on Friday

Fans hoping to catch unpredictable Asian giants Pakistan in action against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup game at the Bristol County Ground on Friday might be in for some disappointment as Met department is predicting a wet and gloomy day.

According to Bristol Post, the Met Office forecast shows a 90 percent chance of heavy rain from 7 am to 1 pm on Friday, with the chance rising to 95 percent at times. There is some cheer for the fans as the situation might improve through the afternoon. From 1 pm to 4 pm, there is between 60 to 70 percent chance of heavy rain.

This is not good news for the two Asian sides as there is no reserve day for matches in the league stage. If 40 overs of play is not possible (minimum 20 overs for each side), both teams will be forced to share a point each.

World Cup semifinals and final all have a reserve day.

Sri Lanka have already played a rain-affected tie against Afghanistan on Tuesday, which was reduced to 41 overs. Dimuth Karunaratne’s side won the match by 34 runs via D/L method.

bristol weather todaycounty stadiumicc world cup 2019Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 ODI | Fri, 07 Jun, 2019

SL v PAK
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019

BAN v ENG
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 13 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019

NZ v AFG
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019

AUS v IND
The Oval All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
2 2 0 0 4
2
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
3
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
4
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
5
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
6
BAN BAN
2 1 1 0 2
7
SL SL
2 1 1 0 2
8
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more