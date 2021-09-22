British High Commissioner to Pakistan Issues Clarification on ECB's Tour Cancellation, Says UK Government Had No Role

Following the suit of New Zealand, the England cricket team cancelled its scheduled Pakistan tour amidst security concerns. The English and Wales Cricket Board made an announcement on September 20 and cited the concerns over the security and mental wellbeing of the players as the reason behind the sudden pullout from the Pakistan tour. Now, British High Commissioner to Pakistan has issued a clarification regarding the decision and said that the cancellation of the tour was done solely on part of the ECB and the British government had no role in it.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner, posted a video message on Twitter and expressed regret over the tour cancellation of the scheduled series. He said that decision to cancel the tour was taken by the ECB which is independent of the British Government and it was based on the welfare of the players.

Turner emphasized the British High Commission had no role to play in the decision and said that there was no alarm raised over security grounds. In fact, the High Commissioner was in favour of the tour. He added that the British travel advisory to Pakistan has not changed.

Here’s the video:

While the English women’s cricket team was slated to play two T20s and three ODIs against their Pakistani counterpart, England’s men’s cricket team was scheduled to play two T20s.

ECB’s tour cancellation decision expectedly has not gone down well to cricket fans and experts in Pakistan.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s newly appointed chief and former cricketer Ramiz Raja expressed his disappointment over tour cancellation but added that it was expected after New Zealand’s pull out as the ‘wester bloc’ gets united in backing each other’s decision.

He said that this was a good lesson for Pakistan who tries to accommodate and pampers these countries when they come to visit despite the fact that the Pakistani team has to undergo strict quarantine rules and even tolerate admonishments of the hosts.

