BRN vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the ECS Czech Republic 2022 match, May 31, 4:30 PM IST

BRN vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Czech Republic 2022 match between Brno and Bohemian CC:

Brno will kick off the proceedings at the ECS Czech Republic 2022 with a game against Bohemian CC. Brno will be at a disadvantage as Bohemian will be heading into the game after playing a considerable number of matches.

Brno had a decent run last year as they ended up in third place. The team will hope to continue the momentum as they will aim for the trophy this year. Brno have a good squad for the league with players like Ali Kashif, Dylan Steyn and Ashish Matta.

Bohemian are at the top of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 points tally. They made a good start in the league by winning their first two matches against Prague CC and United by seven runs and eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Brno and Bohemian CC, here is everything you need to know:

BRN vs BCC Telecast

Brno vs Bohemian CC game will not be telecast in India.

BRN vs BCC Live Streaming

The ECS Czech Republic 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRN vs BCC Match Details

BRN vs BCC match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague at 4:30 PM IST on May 31, Tuesday.

BRN vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Sabawoon Davizi

Vice-Captain – Dylan Steyn

Suggested Playing XI for BRN vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sahil Grover, Ansar Nazir

Batters: Dylan Steyn, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Kashif

All-rounders: Sabawoon Davizi, Ashish Matta, Javed Iqbal

Bowlers: Ritik Tomar, Sandeep Tiwari, Shohas Farhad

BRN vs BCC Probable XIs:

Brno: Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Ali Kashif, Dylan Steyn (c), Naveed Ahmed, Ashish Matta, Rahat Ali, Sandeep Tiwari, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Sitaram Prabhukhot, Ansar Nazir (wk), Arun Vasudevan

Bohemian CC: Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Sahil Grover (wk), Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahid Mahmood, Muhammad Nabeel, Javed Iqbal (c), Ravindra Singh, Saqlain Mukhtar, Shohas Farhad, Imran Ul Haq

