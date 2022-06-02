BRN vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the ECS Czech Republic 2022 match, June 02, 02:30 PM IST

BRN vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Czech Republic 2022 match between Brno and Prague CC: Prague CC will be bidding to make it four in a row when they will lock horns with Brno in the Thursday ECS Czech Republic 2022 fixture. Prague CC have done wonders in the competition.

They failed to make an impact in their opening game as they lost to Bohemian by seven runs. However, Prague players quickly found their rhythm and they are now enjoying a three-match winning streak. Their last game in the ECS T10 came against Brno only. Prague scored 148 runs in their ten overs to record a win by a massive 101 runs. With six points, Prague CC are second in the points table.

Playing on Thursday, Brno will hope to avenge their previous loss. The team has won two out of four league matches. They are currently reeling at the second-last place in the points table. Brno defeated table-toppers Bohemian CC by eight wickets in their previous game.

Ahead of the match between Brno and Prague CC, here is everything you need to know:

BRN vs PCC Telecast

Brno vs Prague CC game will not be telecast in India

BRN vs PCC Live Streaming

The ECS Czech Republic 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRN vs PCC Match Details

BRN vs PCC match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague at 02:30 PM IST on June 02, Thursday.

BRN vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Dylan Steyn

Vice-Captain – Arun Ashokan

Suggested Playing XI for BRN vs PCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rajh Gnanatheeswaran

Batters: Surya Rengarajan, Dylan Steyn, Janaka Ihalage

All-rounders: Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Arun Vasudevan, Naeem Lala

Bowlers: Ali Hassan, Naveed Ahmed, Smit Patel

BRN vs PCC Probable XIs:

Brno: Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Dylan Steyn, Janaka Ihalage, Arun Vasudevan, Sureshkumar Nagaraj(wk), Jai Rathore, Sandeep Tiwari, Naveed Ahmed, Ansar Nazir, Riaz Afridi, Yug Warrier

Prague CC: Surya Rengarajan, Naeem Lala, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan(c), Prakash Sadasivan, Smit Patel, Prayag Ravi, Ali Hassan, Naveen Padmaraju, Rajh Gnanatheeswaran, Hilal Ahmad(wk)

