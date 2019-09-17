Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Broad and Anderson Should Not Play Together Now: Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has suggested that James Anderson and Stuart Broad should not play together for England leading upto the 2020-21 Ashes series in Australia.

Cricketnext Staff |September 17, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
Anderson and Broad have been the most successful bowling pair for England, picking 575 and 467 wickets respectively but both are reaching the tail-end of their careers.

"I don't think it's right that both of them play now," said Vaughan talking to BBC.

"It might be that Broad plays one series and Anderson plays one series.

"They are not going to like it, but they are at that stage of their careers where England are going to have to manage the combination very smartly."

Broad was the best performer with the ball for England in the recently concluded Ashes, picking 23 wicket at an average of 26.65.

Anderson though bowled only 4 overs in the series before a calf injury ruled him out.

Vaughan also called on the team to play in a more disciplined way and build up in Test cricket by introducing some young players.

"I want to see a disciplined way of playing and the World Cup is in the bag now.

"The most important thing going forward is the Ashes in two years.

"It is the Test team that needs a real focus over two and a half years of real dedication and structure.

"It might be that some of the players who play all of the formats miss white-ball series to make sure that when the Tests are on they are absolutely fresh and ready to bat seven hours, because to win in Australia that is exactly what you require.

"You need a relentless nature with the ball and relentless discipline with the bat - and it has to come over a two-and-a-half-year window."

Andersonbroadmichael vaughanvaughan

