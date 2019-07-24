Broad Surpasses Steyn In Test Wicket Tally

When Stuart Broad knocked over Andy McBrine on Day 1 of the solitary Test against Ireland at Lord's, the right-arm paceman went past Dale Steyn to become the seventh highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.
After England were bundled out for mere 85 before lunch, Broad took 3 for 60 and played a key role in restricting Ireland's lead to 122 runs. The 33-year-old dismissed Paul Stirling and Stuart Thompson before knocking over McBrine.
Broad now has 440 wickets in 127 Tests and will get a chance to better it when he comes to bowl in the second innings. Steyn recently went past Broad but the 36-year-old hasn't been playing regularly because of injuries.
With 800 wickets to his name, Muttiah Muralitharan tops the list. Meanwhile, Broad's partner-in-crime James Anderson is at No. 4 with 575 scalps in 148 Tests.
