Broad to Reveal New Look Bowling Action After Hadlee Inspiration

Broad, who recently overtook Hadlee’s tally of 431 wickets, first got the idea by watching James Anderson’s ‘Rolls-Royce’ like run up from mid-on but it was only after watching videos of Hadlee and getting in touch with the former New Zealand captain did Broad actually make a change.
"He's (Anderson) got quite a short, rhythmical run-up, I was at mid-on and I just thought: he looks like a Rolls Royce here. It made me think that I should try something similar,” wrote Broad in Daily Mail.
"Shortening my run up, making myself more compact at the crease and heightening my release position will hopefully (improve me) again because I've got aims to play at the top level for the foreseeable future. In the shorter term everything I am doing is geared towards those matches against Australia starting in August,” he added.
Broad will reveal his new look action against the West Indies but added that he won’t hesitate going back to the older action if required.
The speedster started developing the action by watching Hadlee’s videos on Youtube and his performance against England in Birmingham in 1990, where he picked eight wickets.
"During the process I got in contact with Sir Richard, who played with my father, Chris, at Nottinghamshire and he sent me a detailed, two-page email about why he changed and what he did," Broad wrote.
“That in particular was what inspired me to go for it. He reckons it gave him an extra six years on his career, that he became meticulously accurate, had such control at the crease that he wouldn't bowl a bad ball and that it gave him more bounce.”
First Published: January 13, 2019, 12:20 PM IST