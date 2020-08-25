Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Broadcaster Channel Seven 'Frustrated' by Australia Board Schedule Uncertainty

Channel Seven is in the second year of a record five-year rights deal for Australian cricket with pay TV provider Foxtel.

Reuters |August 25, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
Broadcaster Channel Seven 'Frustrated' by Australia Board Schedule Uncertainty

Channel Seven boss James Warburton fired a broadside at Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday, saying uncertainty over the summer schedule was proving "frustrating" for the broadcaster.

CA has pencilled in a four-test series with India starting in December as well as dates for the men's and women's domestic Twenty20 tournaments but has yet to finalise the schedule amid travel curbs and border controls due to COVID-19.

Warburton told an investor call on Tuesday that CA needed to follow the lead of Australia's major football leagues, which moved quickly to rejig their schedules and restart competition months after the pandemic shut down all sport in March.

"Ultimately, when you look at the season, like the AFL and to an extent the NRL, (CA) need to look at what is possible to deliver, stop talking about international borders being closed, or borders being closed, and start to look at what really is the season we are going to deliver," Warburton said.

"We have paid a huge price for the rights and we need to understand very quickly what the season is. It’s been a point of frustration with Cricket Australia, that’s for sure."

Channel Seven is in the second year of a record five-year rights deal for Australian cricket with pay TV provider Foxtel.

CA confirmed last week that Australia's delayed white-ball tour of England would go ahead from Sept. 4 but doubts remain over the shape of the home summer.

The southern state of Victoria remains in strict lockdown following a second wave of COVID-19 infections and authorities have shut state borders to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

CA interim chief executive Nick Hockley said the board would announce revisions to the schedule once it had "all necessary government exemptions and biosecurity measures" in place.

"We are confident we will provide (Channel Seven) with fantastic content this summer," Hockley said in a statement.

Channel Sevencoronavirus pandemiccricket australiaFoxtel

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more